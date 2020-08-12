Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $1.19 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $60,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $51,742,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $38,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Benchmark reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

