Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NVR by 136.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 26.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,934.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,502.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3,326.33. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

