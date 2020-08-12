Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.31 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,193 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in J M Smucker by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 220,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.63. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

