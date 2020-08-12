Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

NYSE HAL opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.