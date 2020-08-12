Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
NYSE HAL opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
