GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.04, but opened at $109.37. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares last traded at $112.33, with a volume of 15,726 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,272 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

