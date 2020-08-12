Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.54, but opened at $25.77. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Groupon shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 113,424 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky purchased 250,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 186.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,017,240 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 92.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,303 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 359,895 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 108.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,937,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,459 shares during the period.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $769.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

