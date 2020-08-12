Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,587 shares in the company, valued at $244,319.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,815.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

