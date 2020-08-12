GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

