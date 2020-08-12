Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Issues Earnings Results

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

