Golar LNG Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,550 call options on the company. This is an increase of 570% compared to the average volume of 679 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 150,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 60.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.58 million. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. Cowen cut their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

