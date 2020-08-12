Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genworth MI Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Genworth MI Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$37.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. Genworth MI Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.02 and a twelve month high of C$61.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Sweeney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.30 per share, with a total value of C$60,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$388,082.40.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.