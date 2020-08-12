GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG opened at $185.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.38.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

