FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland Fuel in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total value of C$1,107,314.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 481,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,576,523.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

