Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRA. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($55.37).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €37.24 ($43.81) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.15. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

