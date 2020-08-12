Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRA. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($55.37).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €37.24 ($43.81) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.15. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($114.42).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

