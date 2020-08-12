First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 461,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000.

FPEI stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

