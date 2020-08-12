First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 0.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday after BofA Securities upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $78.54 and last traded at $73.29, 107,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,697,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,739 shares of company stock worth $6,300,190. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,051 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.9% during the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 19,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 330,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

