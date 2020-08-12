First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Merchants by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.38%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

