First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.
In other news, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.38%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.
