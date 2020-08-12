Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.74 million and a PE ratio of -12.46. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

