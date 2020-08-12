FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein now has a $225.00 price target on the stock. FedEx traded as high as $183.88 and last traded at $196.30, 269,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,496,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.53.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.84.

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,096.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $6,484,925 over the last three months. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in FedEx by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

