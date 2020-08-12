FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) Insider Andrew (Andy) Brown Sells 20,000 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.47), for a total value of £206,000 ($269,316.25).

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 944 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 867.89. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.03 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,112 ($14.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

