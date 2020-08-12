F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Jeffrey Hewitt Acquires 72 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 695 ($9.09) per share, for a total transaction of £500.40 ($654.20).

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 692 ($9.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 789.02 ($10.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 688.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 669.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

