Farfetch (FTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FTCH opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 3.09. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Farfetch Company Profile
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
