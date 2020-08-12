Farfetch (FTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTCH opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 3.09. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

