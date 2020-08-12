Estee Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.52.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after buying an additional 307,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

