Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

NYSE THC opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.48. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

