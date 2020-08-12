Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CL King raised their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

NYSE:BC opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.60 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

