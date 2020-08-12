Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $706.00 to $845.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equinix traded as high as $805.81 and last traded at $782.77, with a volume of 73593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $791.70.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQIX. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $780.52.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9,842.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 339,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170,247 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $735.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.76. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

