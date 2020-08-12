Energy Focus (EFOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 37.93% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%. On average, analysts expect Energy Focus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.