Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESLT stock opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

