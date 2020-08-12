E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EONGY. AlphaValue raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 1.73%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

