Dyadic International (DYAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 523.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Monday, June 29th.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

