Draftkings (DKNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect Draftkings to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect Draftkings to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.28. Draftkings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

