Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $28.48. Domtar shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 34,602 shares.
The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. Domtar’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC cut Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Domtar (NYSE:UFS)
Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.
