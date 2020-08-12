Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $28.48. Domtar shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 34,602 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. Domtar’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC cut Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 143.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Domtar by 26.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

