Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($47.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.78 ($43.28).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €37.54 ($44.16) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is €33.99 and its 200-day moving average is €29.58.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

