Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.85 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

ETR:LHA opened at €9.03 ($10.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

