Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.85 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

ETR:LHA opened at €9.03 ($10.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

