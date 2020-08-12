Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $67.96, but opened at $75.28. Datadog shares last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 160,216 shares.

Specifically, CRO Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $6,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,264,923.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,852,132 shares of company stock valued at $233,889,019. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,784.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

