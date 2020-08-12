DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

APTS opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

