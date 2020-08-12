CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.85.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

