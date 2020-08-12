Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $199.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cummins traded as high as $207.32 and last traded at $207.05, with a volume of 19148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.27.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.94 and its 200-day moving average is $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

