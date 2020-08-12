Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 1,192.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

CGNX opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $4,797,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,112,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,682,054 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

