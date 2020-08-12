Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $58,043,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,583 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 83.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,923,000 after buying an additional 1,863,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 111.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 1,172,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

