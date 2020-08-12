Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $23,374,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

NYSE KWR opened at $201.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $1,529,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,182 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

