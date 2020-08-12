Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 18.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,365,000 after acquiring an additional 233,539 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of VF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

