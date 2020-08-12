Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $285.49 on Wednesday. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.94.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,542 shares of company stock valued at $120,508,772 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.