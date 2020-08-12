Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.73.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

