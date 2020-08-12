Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $222,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,795. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

