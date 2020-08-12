Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,356,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,073 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 320.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 274,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

