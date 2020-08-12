Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 570.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after acquiring an additional 324,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.