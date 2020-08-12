Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.18.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $129.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,678 shares of company stock worth $2,685,362 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.