Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,059,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,628,000 after acquiring an additional 199,439 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,845,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,340,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,756,000 after acquiring an additional 805,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

DLB stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $2,547,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,942 over the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

