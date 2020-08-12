Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $329,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

